String of home burglaries reported in Ripley

By Published:

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate burglaries from residences in the Ripley area over a three-day span.

Each of the burglaries occurred during the night hours and in each case, the suspects committed the crime while the residents were inside sleeping.

In all three incidents, the victims’ residences were unlocked.

The sheriff’s office is advising all residents to lock their doors. To report any suspicious activity, call the sheriff’s office at 753-2131.

