Village Board poised to decide on doggy daycare proposal

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The doggy daycare debate could come to an end as the Village of East Aurora board is set to hear about the issue.

Tres Chic Pet Boutique is looking to expand the services offered to include a dog daycare. The proposal is receiving push back from dozens of village residents.

“The zoning change is going to affect my quality of life,” said Russ Gerardi, an East Aurora resident who lives on Olean Street which is around .2 miles away from the dog boutique. He has lived in the location for almost 50 years and is against the idea of having a dog daycare as a new neighbor.

The proposed daycare could host up to 40 dogs for daytime services while continuing to be a grooming salon and boutique.

“I’m afraid that the kennel is going to be detrimental to our quality of life,” said Gerardi. “With the amount of dogs in a kennel and their reactions, barking, the attraction of varmint from the dogs smell and feed, that bothers me.”

“I personally don’t think that the barking would be a big issue,” said Amy Grant, the boutique’s owner. “When a dog is stimulated, there’s a trainer working with them throughout the day. It’s usually not continual ruckus and barking because they’re getting fulfillment they need.”

Grant ‘s store relocated to the industrial area three years ago. Under the village’s current zoning regulations, kennels are allowed as long as they’re farther than 225 feet away from the closest residence and according to the area map, the nearest home is 312 feet away.

“I was extremely surprised to find some opposition from some of the neighbors near our building,” said Grant. “I understand their concerns though.”

And that’s why she has made changes to her proposal. The daycare would only include an indoor facility now; the original plans included an outdoor space as well.

Grant says she’ll be upset if the board rejects the permit but her store will remain open in the village no matter what happens at the meeting.

“We want everyone at the end of the day to be happy with our business and with what we do.”