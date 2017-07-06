Boy mauled by dogs released from hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaden Mitchell, the 7-year-old mauled last month by two Rottweilers in Niagara Falls has a lot to be thankful for Thursday.

After being in the hospital since June 7, he was well enough to go home. It’s good enough news that could make a person break out in dance — and in Kaden’s case, it certainly did.

His family sent News 4 a short video of the moment when he found out Wednesday he would be leaving the hospital the following day.

Thursday came one day and four weeks after he was attacked by two Rottweilers while playing with a friend in Niagara Falls.

Police determined the attack was an accident, and no charges have been filed. The dogs were euthanized by their owner the following day.

The attack left Kaden in critical condition — but doctors have said because of his age and of course because he’s such a fighter, he should fully recover.

Kaden’s been busy in his recovery, with lots of visits from family and friends, even a party on July 4th, and even a few visits from super heroes.

Kaden’s grandfather Roy Gregory said the outpouring of support has been a huge help.

“I don’t know, he’s our super hero the way we look at it,” Gregory said. “The love coming out of the community, it makes you realize that people are going in the right direction. We put pictures on Facebook, and there’s nothing like seeing the comments and the likes, still, after almost a month. ))

And the support goes beyond the Western New York community. Gregory said Kaden has been getting gifts and well wishes from Maryland and even Texas — so his story is out there.

Kaden will likely have to wear a helmet and next brace for at least the next few months. The family will be hosting a fundraiser Oct. 15 to help offset medical costs.

The event will be held at American Legion Sikora Post, 950 Payne Ave. Donations are also being accepted at any KeyBank under the name Kaden Mitchell Fund.