Canalside crew clarifying concert security policies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The discussion surrounding the bag policy at Canalside is continuing especially as many people are preparing to head down for tonight’s concert featuring Canadian band, The Tea Party. People have questions about what’s allowed in this time around for this event.

“The reality is we want people to be safe,” said Matt LaSota, the executive director at Canalside who is making sure the message is clear – clarifying what is allowed inside of the venue ahead of time. “Our rules are clearly stated. We’re not preventing anyone from having a good time but in today’s world, with what’s been happening at large events, we’re just following suit with what many other venues are doing.”

Certain objects like selfie sticks and tripods, as well as outside food and drinks aren’t allowed inside of the area for the show. And the bag policy, which seemed to cause some issues with people at Canalside for the Fourth of July, is continuing to be enforced.

Some people visiting the waterfront weren’t aware a policy like that existed.

“If there were a lot of people and huge crowd, I could understand wanting to check it out,” said Tom Seador who understands having a policy in place for safety reasons but feels size restrictions is a bit much, especially as the city grows and more tourists visit. “If you’re walking a couple miles, you need something more than your wallet and your phone so yeah it would be a hassle.”

Despite reactions from some patrons, the Canalside managers are sticking by their security plan, citing it as one of the reasons they believe they haven’t had any arrests or major incidents at waterfront events.

“Especially in these modern day bags, there are so many compartments where weapons and things can be hidden,” said LaSota. “At the end of day it is all about being safe and knowing what’s in here.”

For a look at the policies in place at Canalside for major events, visit their website here.