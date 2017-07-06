Erratic driving leads to arrest for Ketamine, LSD

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

AMHERST, N.Y.  (WIVB) – A 23-year-old Depew man was charged with possessing LSD and ketamine following a traffic stop for erratic driving Wednesday evening.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and Amherst Police responded to a report of suspicious activity and erratic driving around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect vehicle was located at the Walmart Supercenter on Transit Road.

An investigation revealed a quantity of Ketamine, LSD and marijuana.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies charged Mateusz Ruszkiewicz, 23, of Depew, with felony possession of LSD, felony possession of Ketamine, possession of marijuana, and a traffic violation.

Ruszkiewiczis being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.

Amherst Police also arrested and charged a passenger.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s