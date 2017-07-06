Erratic driving leads to arrest for Ketamine, LSD

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 23-year-old Depew man was charged with possessing LSD and ketamine following a traffic stop for erratic driving Wednesday evening.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and Amherst Police responded to a report of suspicious activity and erratic driving around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect vehicle was located at the Walmart Supercenter on Transit Road.

An investigation revealed a quantity of Ketamine, LSD and marijuana.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies charged Mateusz Ruszkiewicz, 23, of Depew, with felony possession of LSD, felony possession of Ketamine, possession of marijuana, and a traffic violation.

Ruszkiewiczis being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.

Amherst Police also arrested and charged a passenger.