Golfers play 100 holes in one day to raise money for Roswell Park

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four dedicated golfers and their volunteer caddies are taking part in a marathon golf game Thursday at the Wanakah Country Club. They’re playing 100 holes of golf each to raise money for cancer research.

Teeing off at first light Thursday, Simon Bennett, Max Davis, Sean Lindstrom, and Jamie Miller set a brisk pace for themselves right from the start to complete their mission before nightfall.

“Last year, we only played 90 holes, so we’re just having to push it a little more quickly this year,” Bennett explained.

This year, the golfers have even more ground to cover, as they complete 100 holes of golf each. It’s a daunting task for those participating. “You really try not to think about how many holes we have left or how many we’ve already played,” golfer Max Davis told News 4. ” We’re just trying to focus on each hole, each shot.”

The golfers have to strike a delicate balance in their pacing to complete the task. Speed is critical to get through all 100 holes before the sun goes down, but precision is equally as important. The golfers’ performance is a huge part of how the fundraiser works.

Wanakah Country Club members and other community members have pledged donations based either on the number or holes completed or on the number of birdies and eagles the golfers get.

Several donors have pledged $10 for each birdie. One donor even pledged $1,000 for each eagle. “The more eagles we can make the better,” Sean Lindstrom said.

The golfers taking part in the 100 holes tournament are making sure the donors have to dig deep into their pockets to pay off those pledges. We saw a birdie on the very first hole the golfers played Thursday.

Jamie Miller got a hole-in-one on the fourth hole of the morning. It was Miller’s second ever hole-in-one, and for fundraising purposes was a $1,000 eagle, because he sank his ball in two strokes under parr for that hole.

All of the birdies and eagles add up to a big donation for the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Volunteer caddy Jim Murrett says that cause hits very close to his heart. “Very much so because of the fact that I’m a prostate cancer survivor for about seven years now and it’s all due to the wonderful staff at Roswell,” he told News 4. “The doctors and the nurses, and just the research that they do there is so important.”

With that cause in mind, the golfers and caddies just keep pushing forward. The golfers believe they’ll wrap up their 100 holes by around 9 p.m. Thursday, hopefully with quite a few more eagles on their scorecards.

Wanakah’s eighth annual Ladies’ Pink Ribbon Charity Golf/Tennis/Bridge invitational event will be held in August and also directly benefits Roswell’s cancer research. A silent and live auction featuring sports memorabilia, jewelry, vacation trips, dinner certificates, and golf-related items round out the daylong event.

To learn more, visit www.wanakacc.com.