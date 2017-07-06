Gov. Cuomo to speak in Wilson following severe flooding

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be making a visit to western New York on Thursday.

Cuomo will be making an announcement at the Sunset Bar & Grill in Wilson.

It is expected that he will discuss the next steps following severe flooding that happened in the area months ago.

The governor will speak at 2 p.m. You can watch his announcement live on this page.

On Wednesday, Congressman Chris Collins, along with state lawmakers, came to a marina in Lyndonville.

Lawmakers passed a $55 million aid package last week to help victims of the flooding.

The flooding, and erosion that came with it, damaged a number of businesses and homes.

The boating industry also took a hit because of the weather.

Marina co-owner Don Anderson said “We weren’t able to open until Memorial Day, so you know we lost four weeks right off the bat. The fact that people can’t bring their boats in, or the beach isn’t grated the way it usually is, a lot of people who made reservations are cancelling.”

Some lawmakers wrote a letter to Cuomo, asking him to request that President Donald Trump make the south shore of the lake a disaster area. This would enable the use of federal funding to help repair damage done by flooding and erosion.