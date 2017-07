List of street closures during Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of streets will close as the Taste of Buffalo festival takes place this weekend.

Here is the list of closures, which begin at Noon on Friday, July 7, and last until late Sunday night:

Delaware Ave. from Chippewa St., and continuing to and around Niagara Square — closed to inbound traffic;

Court between Franklin & Niagara Square;

Perkins between Elmwood & Niagara Square;

Niagara between Elmwood & Niagara Square;

West Genesee between Franklin & Niagara Square;

West Mohawk between Elmwood & Franklin;

West Huron between Elmwood & Franklin;

Cary between Elmwood & Delaware

At 5 p.m., Delaware from Chippewa, and continuing to and around Niagara Square, will be closed to outbound traffic as well.

MORE | See this year’s vendor lineup here.