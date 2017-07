ANDOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Allegany County Sheriff”s office says they arrested a Massachusetts man found on the roof of a local school.

On Tuesday, Matthew Parece, 21, was charged with Trespassing after he was found on top of Andover Central School.

The Sheriff’s office took him in to custody without incident after they say he was up there taking pictures.

Parece will be back in court on Monday morning.