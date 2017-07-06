BPD: Two people, including 13-year-old girl, struck by gunfire on West Side of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police responded to a shooting at Grant Street and Breckenridge in the city of Buffalo’s West Side Wednesday night.

According to Buffalo Police, a male and female victim were struck. The female, a 13-year-old girl, was transported to Women and Children’s Hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries. She was reported to be conscious and talking.

Mayor Byron Brown is visiting the girl in the hospital.

BREAKING: Shooting at Grant & Breckenridge. Police say 13 year old female victim at W&C Hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) July 7, 2017

Another person is reported to have been shot in the head area.

The suspect is still at large as of 10:50 p.m.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.