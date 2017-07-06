BPD: Two people, including 13-year-old girl, struck by gunfire on West Side of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police responded to a shooting at Grant Street and Breckenridge in the city of Buffalo’s West Side Wednesday night.
According to Buffalo Police, a male and female victim were struck. The female, a 13-year-old girl, was transported to Women and Children’s Hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries. She was reported to be conscious and talking.
Mayor Byron Brown is visiting the girl in the hospital.
Another person is reported to have been shot in the head area.
The suspect is still at large as of 10:50 p.m.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.