BPD: Two people, including 13-year-old girl, struck by gunfire on West Side of Buffalo

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police responded to a shooting at Grant Street and Breckenridge in the city of Buffalo’s West Side Wednesday night.

According to Buffalo Police, a male and female victim were struck. The female, a 13-year-old girl, was transported to Women and Children’s Hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries. She was reported to be conscious and talking.

Mayor Byron Brown is visiting the girl in the hospital.

Another person is reported to have been shot in the head area.

The suspect is still at large as of 10:50 p.m.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s