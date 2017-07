DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A section of Transit Rd. in Depew will be closed off to traffic for part of the weekend.

The road, between Walden Ave. and Terrace Blvd., will be closed starting Saturday night at 9 p.m. It will reopen to one lane of traffic in each direction Monday morning at 5 a.m.

A detour taking drivers along Walden Ave., Dick Rd., and Broadway will be posted.