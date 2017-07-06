Trump’s Twitter smack down of CNN is his most retweeted post

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Copies of the New York Post with an illustration of President Donald Trump as a professional wrestler on the front page are displayed at a newsstand in New York City, Monday, July 3, 2017. On Sunday, Trump's apparent fondness for wrestling emerged in a tweeted mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit with his face obscured by the CNN logo. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A mock video tweeted by President Donald Trump showing him pummeling a man whose face is covered by the CNN logo has become Trump’s most-shared post on the platform.

Trump’s post Sunday morning of an edited clip of his appearance at the World Wrestling Entertainment Wrestlemania event in 2007 had been retweeted more than 340,000 times as of early Wednesday morning. The mark edges out his tweet from the morning of Election Day reading, “TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

A Twitter spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press Wednesday that the CNN tweet is now Trump’s most-shared.

The president has more than 33 million Twitter followers. His CNN tweet was retweeted by the official presidential Twitter account, which has more than 19 million followers.

