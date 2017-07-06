Wende CO recovering after assault by inmate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Wende Correctional officer suffered a severe concussion after being struck in the head with a hospital monitor by an inmate, according to NYSCOPBA spokesperson Joe Miano.

The alleged assault occurred June 25 around 6:30 p.m. at ECMC.

Miano said the Attica inmate was being treated at ECMC, and under the supervision of two COs.

While in the hospital room, the inmate reportedly ripped a monitor off the wall and struck one of the COs in the head with it.

The second guard called for help, and ECMC police assisted in retraining the inmate according to Miano.

The CO was treated at ECMC and has since been released, but is expected to be out of work for a period of time.

Miano said NYSCOPBA is pursuing criminal charges against the inmate for Second Degree Assault.