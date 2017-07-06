Wounded Rep. Scalise undergoes more surgery

Steve Scalise
FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, speaks at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) in Washington, on new proposals to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health care law. The Washington hospital where Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he has been readmitted to the intensive care unit. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) —  House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has undergone surgery for “the management of infection” and remains in serious condition.

That’s the word Thursday from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where the Louisiana congressman has been since he was grievously wounded last month when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice.

The hospital says Scalise tolerated the surgery well. It had issued a statement late Wednesday saying Scalise had been readmitted to the intensive care unit and had downgraded his condition from fair to serious.

Scalise and four other people were injured last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has had several surgeries.

 

The Washington hospital where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he has been readmitted to the intensive care unit.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana congressman is back in intensive care because of new concerns for infection. Scalise was in serious condition Wednesday night.

Scalise and four other people were injured last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

The congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has undergone several surgeries and had been upgraded to fair condition.

