Black Rock and Riverside neighbors outraged over dozens of vandalized cars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of neighbors in the Riverside and Black Rock area are outraged after their cars were heavily damaged Friday morning.

Buffalo Police believe the cars were hit by a BB gun or pellet gun.

Neighbors in the area say this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. A few years ago people woke up to spray paint all over their cars.

“I’m kind of aggravated, it’s frustrating, people just go around destroying other people’s property,” said Joe Elniski, resident.

“When I came out on the porch and seen it all, I got angry,” said Don Evchich, resident.

At least 20 cars were vandalized overnight. The damage is costing some people a pretty penny.

“That’s a lot of money, especially if you’re paying for it out of pocket,” said Jorge Rodriguez, resident.

“I got to pay $50 out of pocket,” said Elniski.

Safelite Auto Glass workers were on several streets fixing dozens of broken windows Friday night.

Neighbors told News 4 it is an inconvenience.

“I had to miss an entire day of work, I missed having to go out, pretty much had to wait here until they could come fix my glass,” said Rodriguez.

“It’s a lot because I had to go to work and worry about it all day long and I worked all day and I get home and make the call to the insurance company,” said Elniski.

Police believe the suspects hit the cars while in a moving vehicle. They are working to recover surveillance footage.

Some people are wondering how anyone could get away damaging that many cars without anyone noticing.

“I want to know how no one saw anything, no one heard anything and why is this person going around messing up cars,” said Rodriguez.

“These kids, they come down the street, they have nothing else to do, but run with BB guns or maybe with those little hammers and bang them and there’s no consequences,” said Evchich.

Several of the victims talked to News 4, all of them informed us that nothing was stolen out of their cars.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Buffalo Police Department.