Dunkirk Police arrest suspect for murder on Lake Shore Drive East

By Published: Updated:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)-  Police have arrested a suspect for a murder that happened on Lake Shore Drive East in Dunkirk Thursday night.

Rebecca Ruiz, 28, is facing a second degree murder charge after a man was found shot outside her home around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Dunkirk officers say they were dispatched to Ruiz’s home for a report of a gunshot victim, and when they arrived, they found a male lying unresponsive in the yard outside the home.

The victim was taken to Brook’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Dunkirk officers arrested 28-year-old Rebecca Ruiz in connection to the murder. Ruiz is charged with murder in the second degree and is being held by Dunkirk Police pending arraignment.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police say they believe the shooting was an isolated event and not a random act.

Dunkirk Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 366-2266 or the confidential tip line at 363-0313.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s