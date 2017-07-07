Dunkirk Police arrest suspect for murder on Lake Shore Drive East

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)- Police have arrested a suspect for a murder that happened on Lake Shore Drive East in Dunkirk Thursday night.

Rebecca Ruiz, 28, is facing a second degree murder charge after a man was found shot outside her home around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Dunkirk officers say they were dispatched to Ruiz’s home for a report of a gunshot victim, and when they arrived, they found a male lying unresponsive in the yard outside the home.

The victim was taken to Brook’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Dunkirk officers arrested 28-year-old Rebecca Ruiz in connection to the murder. Ruiz is charged with murder in the second degree and is being held by Dunkirk Police pending arraignment.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police say they believe the shooting was an isolated event and not a random act.

Dunkirk Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 366-2266 or the confidential tip line at 363-0313.