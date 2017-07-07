Dunkirk woman charged with 2nd degree murder in shooting death of boyfriend

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Julian was a loving caring person I mean he’d give anything to see someone happy,” said Allen Young, Julian’s cousin.

A home at 141 Lake Shore Drive East in Dunkirk is where police found a gunshot victim laying in the yard unresponsive Thursday night. Family members say the victim is 21-year-old Julian Duman, a father. He was transported to Brook’s Hospital, but it was already too late.

“I still can’t wrap my head all around it to see such a happy couple and to hear news like that,” said Young.

Twenty eight year old Rebecca Ruiz was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder. Family members say Julian and Rebecca were dating.

“I’m numb, I don’t know what happened I just know that I’m numb. I can’t see my daughter doing something like that but like I said I don’t know what happened,” said Carmen Alicea, Rebecca’s mother.

A neighbor didn’t want to go on camera, but says he used to hear the couple argue all the time.

“When someone is like him, jealousy does kill, men and women, girlfriend, family it doesn’t matter who you are, if you’re jealous enough things can kill,” said Young.

Rebecca is seen smiling in her mug shot, but her mother says it’s old.

“That mug shot was taken actually a couple years ago for a little petty larceny case,” said Alicea.

Dunkirk Police say it’s common practice to use mugshots they have in the system, but we’re still waiting for police to confirm if Rebecca’s is old.

“Julian has been a part of the family for a long time and it breaks my heart, what happened,” said Alicea.

Ruiz is being held at the Dunkirk Police lock-up pending arraignment.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to call the Dunkirk Police department at 366-2266 or the confidential tip line at 363-0313.