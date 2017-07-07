Farmers enjoying increase in “go local” initiatives

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the peak time for picking season for many local products, like raspberries and blueberries. The fresh crops are bringing people to local farms to enjoy the fun of picking their own produce and increasing interest at farmers markets.

“Well people have to eat,” said Tom Tower, a Niagara County farmer who owns Tom Tower’s Farm Stand on Lockport Road in Youngstown. “We’re part of a community and I’m privileged on the edge of the village of Youngstown and the Elmwood Village. Privilege has responsibilities.”

Tower says he’s seeing more people wanting to come out to his farm stand and also to his tent he sets up weekly at the Bidwell market. He feels, as a farmer, it’s his responsibility to help teach people about where their food comes from and talk to them about agriculture.

“I believe it [the future] lies in the fields of New York State.”

His favorite part of farming is going into the fields and being a part of the process.

“My favorite part of farming is creating something, – planting a seed, a sapling, and harvesting something that wasn’t there before.”