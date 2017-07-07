Grills stolen from Lancaster restaurant ahead of Taste of Buffalo

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lancaster restaurant owner is fired up after he says two of his grills were stolen Wednesday night, two days before the Taste of Buffalo.

With such short notice, the owner is unsure how he’s going to feed the crowds this weekend.

“Panic, I just thought oh my gosh, what are we going to do,” said Ed Church, owner of Eddie Ryan’s.

When Church opened the doors to his Lancaster restaurant he saw something very valuable was missing.

“We had our grills out back to be cleaned and serviced and I noticed that they were missing and I think either someone took them that wanted a grill or took them for scrap,” said Church.

Church said both grills were one of a kind and specially made, each one costing about $2,500.

“The cast iron plates that are on top are really really expensive and that’s how we grill our sandwiches because we make everything to order. They’re pretty much irreplaceable, you can’t find them anywhere and they were specially made for these grills,” said Church.

Eddie Ryan’s restaurant has been a staple in the community for the last 16 years. Church has been cooking up Buffalo’s favorites at the Taste of Buffalo for the last 12 years.

Church told News 4 police are looking for the grills and are even searching scrap yards.

“I can’t imagine why they would want them but, you know, if they needed the money that bad all they had to do was ask me for it, if i had it I’d give it to them anyways,” said Church.

The stolen grills threw a wrench into Church’s plans, he’s now left scrambling, trying to find a way to feed hundreds of people this weekend.

“We’ll be there, somehow, we will be serving what we normally serve,” said Church.

Church is asking for his grills to be returned, no questions asked. He is in the process of trying to rent grills for this weekend.