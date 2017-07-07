Here’s what you should know before heading down to the Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Culinary experts from around Western New York will descend upon downtown for the Taste of Buffalo this weekend.

You’ll be able to try delicious dishes from 59 restaurants and food trucks. Sear Steakhouse is one of the new restaurants that will be featured. Their signature dish is lobster mac and cheese.

At the Tops Friendly Market Tent, you’ll be able to pick up strawberry shortcake topped with blueberries and other treats. All of the proceeds from the tent will help local veterans visit memorials in Washington D.C.

Tom Petrie from Honor Flight said their upcoming trip in September will be extra special. “This year, we’ve been selected to lay the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers. So we’re going to select a Vietnam Era, a Korean Vet, and a World War II Vet.”

A new award will be handed out at the Taste this year. Representatives from WNY Heroes selected a veteran family that will judge the food. In the end, they’ll select their favorite restaurant and they’ll be given the first hometown hero award.

“When we started looking at the families we were going to select, we wanted to pick a family that has not only done a lot for their country, but has given back to the community, and gone over and above for other veterans,” said WNY Heroes’ President Chris Krieger. His organization chose Lisa and Dave Davidzik for the honor this year.

“I know that they’re very excited for this.”

If you and your family want to join in on the fun, you can head down to Niagara Square at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It’s free to go to the event. You will need to purchase food tickets. They are sold in $5 sheets and each food ticket is valued at .50.

If you want to plan ahead, here’s what you can do: “You can pick up a festival guide at any Tops location. Inside it tells you all the different restaurant offerings that they have. They also have a map of the whole footprint here,” said Ralph Basile, the 2017 Chair of the Taste of Buffalo.

You can plan out where you want to go ahead of time. You can also pick up a family freebie from Tops. “You get $50 worth of food tickets and you get 4 free non-alcoholic beverages that you can redeem right here. So you save yourself a little bit of money too.”

Click here for more information about the Taste of Buffalo.