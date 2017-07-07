Video: Jordan Johnson Looking to Beat Odds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- He survived a pair of minicamps and an OTA. If Jordan Johnson can clear the next hurdle he will land on the Bills roster. The undrafted running back from Sweet Home H.S. and University at Buffalo will need to impress the coaching staff at training camp if he hopes to beat the odds and make the Bills roster out of training camp.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.