Niagara Falls, Buffalo ranked as #1, #3 most dangerous places to live in Upstate New York

Buffalo Police investigate crime scene on Verplanck Street, April 30, 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo and Niagara Falls have been ranked #3 and #1 most dangerous places to live in upstate New York, according to the latest data available from the FBI.

The recently released 2015 crime statistics data placed Niagara Falls’ overall number of violent crimes for 2015 as 555, with the city’s population at 48,989.

Buffalo’s overall number of violent crimes for 2015 was 2,887, when the city’s population was 258,096.

NewYorkUpstate.com ranked the cities as #1 and #3 on their “20 most dangerous places to live” list for 2017, utilizing the recently released FBI data and their own “crime score” formula, which is found by weighing violent crimes and property crimes at different rates by the overall crimes per person.

Niagara Falls took the top spot with a crime score of 1938. In the 2016 list, the city was ranked #2.

Buffalo, at #3, had a crime score of 1761. The city was ranked at #1 in the 2016 listing.

#2 on this year’s list is the Village of Johnson City in Broome County.

