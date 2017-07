BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck may have a new love interest- from Western New York.

Multiple entertainment websites have reported that the star is dating Lindsay Shookus, a producer on Saturday Night Live. Shookus was born in Williamsville and her father owned a manufacturer’s representative for electronic consumer products and housewares in Buffalo.

Shookus, 37, started working at SNL as an assistant producer in 2002. She now helps oversee casting.