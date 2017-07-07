Teen saves customer’s life at restaurant during second day on the job

OHIO (WIVB) — A 16-year-old high-schooler saved a customer’s life on just his second day on the job at an Ohio restaurant.

He saw a man who was eating collapse.

Austin Goddard jumped into action, administering CPR on the spot.

His entire 10th grade class had been certified, so he knew exactly what to do. Goddard hopes his life-saving action sends a message to others.

“There’s still good kids out there,” Goddard said. “There’s still kids that are not out there robbing and shooting people and killing people. I’m just glad I was able to save a life instead of take a life.”

Austin’s mom Shannon said “I thought it was amazing. He has the complete different reaction to emergencies than I do. I freeze. You know a lot people do and he like goes into action.”

The family of the man who Austin helped save came by the restaurant with a picture of the grateful customer “recovering nicely.”

