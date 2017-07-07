The newest way to see Buffalo: Buffalo’s Double Decker Bus Tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —As Buffalo’s resurgence continues, there have been increasing ways you can tour the Queen City. From cycle boats to pedal tours each way is more exciting than the last. Buffalo’s latest addition is a double decker bus.

It’s big, it’s red, and it has two stories. It’s a double decker bus straight from England and it’s arrived in Buffalo, ready to give all of you at home, an informative yet fun tour.

Owner of Buffalo Double Decker Bus Tours, Joel Dombrowski, told News 4, “We’re all about story telling. Good story telling. Everything is based upon serious scholarship but we surround the facts with humor. Who wants to be lectured?”

Dombrowski shared this idea has been in the works for years and years. He said, “The germ of this idea happened when I was in college. I did a semester abroad in England and I was able to ride a double decker bus in England, Manchester England which is the Buffalo of England, trust me, and I fell in love with it!”

Little did he know, years later, he would be telling the good and the bad of Buffalo’s history. He said, “Buffalo’s history is about power, life, death, sex, it’s about everything. Why should that be dry, so why should your tour be dry!?”

And if the history doesn’t excite you, the views will. The sights you can see from the second story of the bus are like no other.

The bus takes you from Canalside to the grain silos, over the Skyway, and towards Niagara Square. But each route is strategic, especially considering the size of the bus. It is 13 feet 6 inches. Dombrowski said, “We have to be serious about safety. There are low trees, low bridges, and low wires that will prevent us from doing certain roots.”

In addition to a history tour, the group is offering tours that include Buffalo’s drunken tour, a tavern tour, and a murder mystery experience. The bus in total holds up to 75 people.

For information on how to book any of these tours, click here.