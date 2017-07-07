Three teens charged with breaking into Summit Park Mall on July 4

By Published:

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three teens from Niagara Falls were charged with burglary following a July 4 break in into the Summit Park Mall.

Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the mall around 7:56 p.m. Tuesday when an interior alarm was set off, and surveillance showed people inside of the mall.

Patrols made entry to the mall through an unsecured door. When they entered, they observed three males inside.

All three males were taken into custody without incident.

Patrol walked through the property with the property manager, who confirmed that there was new damage- valued at $540- to the doorway and alarm unit inside of the mall.

Two 17-year-old males and Giante Polk, 19, were all charged with third degree burglary and third degree criminal mischief.

They were arraigned in Wheatfield and bail was set at $2,500 cash. They are scheduled to return to court 1 p.m. July 14.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s