Two vehicles, motorcycle involved in Route 39 accident in Hanover

By Published:
VIDEO NEWS SERVICE

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautuaqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a serious injury accident at Route 39 and Hanover Road around 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a driver headed south bound across Route 39 stopped at the stop sign on Hanover Road, but then failed to yield right of way to another driver who was west bound on Route 39.

The collision caused the first driver to travel into the incoming lane, where she struck a motorcyclist traveling east bound on Rouite 39 operating a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injury. He was taken to ECMC via Starflight.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s accident reconstruction team responded to the scene. At this time, the accident is still being investigated.

