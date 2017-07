AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are looking for three people who they say damaged a school building on Maple Rd. this past May.

The suspects were seen in this video:

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video, or has any other pertinent information, can call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 689-1340, email tips@apdny.org or text 562-TIPS, referencing AMH 17-729701-HL.