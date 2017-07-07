WATCH: 2 cops pick up pig in squad car, release it near river

News 4 Staff Published:

DIBOLL, Texas (WIVB) — Catch and release is generally a good practice, if you don’t plan to use what you’ve caught.

Apparently, a set of Texas police officers don’t need any more bacon.

Check out the video above from Officer Seth Anthony and Sgt. “B” Lovell of the Diboll Police Department.

The two responded to the local history center after getting a call about a rouge pig.

When they arrived, they rounded up the swine, took him in to custody, and put him in the back of a squad car.

Sgt. Lovell says the pig was taken to a nearby river and set free.

