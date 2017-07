TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A bicyclist crossing Colvin at Belmont was struck by a car Saturday afternoon.

Police say that around 1:30 p.m. the vehicle was turning right onto Colvin when it struck the person riding a bike.

The biker suffered serious injuries. It is unknown at this time if the driver has been charged.

Bicyclist struck at intersection of Colvin and Belmont in Tonawanda. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/mSsFZjj62G — Joshua Roy (@newsphotog19) July 8, 2017