Deputies seek hit and run driver after pickup, minivan both crash in Bergen

BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a sedan whose driver they believe was involved in one crash and led to a second one Friday night.

The Genesee County 911 dispatch center received a report of a vehicle rolled over on Route 33. Deputies say they found a pickup truck rolled over, and a minivan crashed nearby.

Deputies say a blue sedan unsafely passed the minivan, and hit the pickup. Then they believed the minivan driver swerved to avoid that crash, went off the road, hit a utility pole, then a tree.

Investigators believe the sedan went off the road in the first crash, then the driver fled the scene.

The minivan driver, Hailee Callicutt of Batavia, had to be freed from the van. Mercy Flight brought her to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with a leg injury. Five other people in the minivan also went to Strong with minor injuries. Two people in the pickup were not hurt.

Sheriff’s deputies believe a white male was driving the blue sedan, but are not sure if any passengers were with him. They say the car they’re looking for that was involved in the first crash has damage to the front on the driver side, and the driver’s side of the car.