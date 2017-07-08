Five bikes stolen from family’s backyard on the west side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)— A west side family is on the lookout to find their children’s bikes. They say five of their bikes were stolen from their back yard on Hoyt street earlier this week.

Bike thefts in Buffalo have become more common over the years. In 2016 officials say nearly 450 bikes were reported stolen.

“It does stink that they stole from children. My bike was stolen with our infant seat on it, my husband’s bike was stolen, and my two boys bikes were stolen, my daughters bike, my neighbor found it stashed behind someone’s fence,” said Sarah Anderson, victim of bike thefts.

Anderson told News 4 the bikes were stolen from her backyard sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. She said her home surveillance camera’s weren’t facing the backyard when it happened.

“I was pretty angry and that’s why I went looking around and just seeing what I could find,” said Anderson.

The family recovered their daughter’s bike, but four other bikes are still missing. Her boys are upset they can’t ride around in the neighborhood.

“They were upset, they were all pretty bummed because that’s what they do when their friends aren’t home, they just ride up and down the street on their bikes,” said Anderson.

The family said it’s not the first time the neighborhood has had a theft problem.

“We have, I mean I think it can happen anywhere if you leave something out anyone can just take it,” said Anderson.

The family is hoping the bikes get returned, but if not, they said they will find a way to buy new ones.

Go Bike Buffalo recommends bike owners to register their bikes before they get stolen. This allows the information to be made accessible to bike shops, police departments and pawn shops.

To register, click here.