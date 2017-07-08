Tonawanda police arrest man who aimed gun at a worker going door to door

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A 52 year-old Tonawanda man faces a felony charge after pointing a double barrel shotgun at a man Friday evening.

Police say John Orlowski pointed the gun at a man going door to door on DeKalb Street for an energy company. According to officials Orlowski was intoxicated when he aimed the gun at the worker from his porch.

Orlowski was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing 2nd with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon 3rd.

Thirteen other guns in the house were seized by the Police for safe keeping.

