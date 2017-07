CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A 35 year-old motorcyclist is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Police say Christian Granata of Buffalo was traveling northbound on Twin City Highway on his Kawasaki when Suzannke Hartman ran a red light striking him.

Granata suffered a shoulder and ankle injury and was taken to ECMC. Hartman was issued a summons.