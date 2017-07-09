Family of hit and run victim make desperate plea for suspect to come forward

Related Coverage Mother of six killed in hit and run accident on East Side- suspect still at large

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Family members and friends of 40 year-old Ramona Sanders are pleading for people to come forward.

Sanders was hit and killed by a car Thursday night at the corner of Donovan and East Ferry street.

The driver left the scene and hasn’t been found.

Buffalo Police say the vehicle was a light grey, four door SUV crossover. Investigators say the driver didn’t slow down after hitting Sanders.

Sunday night, family and friends held a prayer vigil in memory of Sanders.

“Y’all killing my family and it’s not right, what y’all did was wrong, y’all need to come forward, somebody saw something, y’all need to tell, it’s wrong,” said Lona Wright, family member.

“Ther’s no justification for taking a life by any means, even if this was an accident. Enough of this thinking that we are entitled to take another person’s life,” said Pastor James Giles, Founder of Back to Basics Ministries.

The family is calling on the entire community for any information.

They say they just want justice and closure for this mother of six.

“I would just like for the person that did this to my mother to be found, we’re really hurt, we’re really hurt right now,” said Sander’s daughter.

If anyone has any information about the crash you’re asked to contact Buffalo Police at 847-2255.

To donate to the family, click here.