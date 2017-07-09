Motorcyclist dies after crash in Varysburg Saturday afternoon

VARYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon on Rt. 20A.

State police say two motorcycles, each traveling with a rider and passenger, were eastbound on 20A when a westbound vehicle crossed the center line. The vehicle struck both motorcycles.

All four people on the motorcycles were taken to area hospitals via ambulance and Mercy Flight. One died at the hospital and the conditions of the others are unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

Names and charges have not been released at this time.