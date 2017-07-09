Motorcyclist dies after crash in Varysburg Saturday afternoon

By Published: Updated:

VARYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon on Rt. 20A.

State police say two motorcycles, each traveling with a rider and passenger, were eastbound on 20A when a westbound vehicle crossed the center line. The vehicle struck both motorcycles.

All four people on the motorcycles were taken to area hospitals via ambulance and Mercy Flight. One died at the hospital and the conditions of the others are unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

Names and charges have not been released at this time.

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s