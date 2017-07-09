Taste of Buffalo 2017 award winners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Taste of Buffalo named the 34th annual food festival award winners on Saturday.

A panel of representatives from the local media, political, and business sectors served as judges.

Hometown Hero Award: Mac and pork sandwich from New York Beer Project
Chair’s Choice (chosen by 2017 Chair Ralph Basile): Buffalo Scotch Egg (chicken wing sausage, egg, cheezit, and panko crust) from Riverstone Grill
Children’s Choice (chosen by Jacob Loretz): Waygu Meatball with Carmelized Onion Sauce from Black & Blue Steak and Crab
Pat Sardina Memorial Award for Best Comfort Food: Prosciutto Tortellini with Truffle Cream Sauce from Salvatore’s Italian Gardens
Lou Billittier Memorial “Rookie of the Year” Award and Best Overall Item: Peanut Butter and Jelly Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Guy
Veteran Restaurant Award: Jerked Chicken from Caribbean Experience
Best of Buffalo Award: Chicketta Slider from Osteria 166
Best Meat Item: Dinosaur BBQ Wings from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Best Seafood Item: Lobster Mac & Cheese from SEAR
Best Dessert: Lemony Coconut Bar from Chrusciki Bakery
Best Sandwich: ½ Reuben from Eddie Ryan’s
Best Red Wine: Rose Bud Peach from Niagara Landing Wine Cellars
Best White Wine: Zia Minx from Spring Lake Winery

Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:
First Place: Watermelon Sorbet from White Rabbit Frozen Yogurt
Second Place: Watermelon Gazpacho from Savor @ Niagara Falls Culinary Institute
Third Place: Fresh Fruit Sorbet (Italian Ice) from Sweet Melody’s

