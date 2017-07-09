Two alarm fire near Front Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People living near a house that caught on fire overnight thought there were people running out of the home, but there were no reports of injury.

The house on Lakeview Avenue near Front Park caught on fire around midnight Sunday morning. It spread to a garage and a cottage.

A second alarm was sounded after crews at the scene were told by neighbors, there were explosions and might be a meth lab inside.

Firefighters checked it out after they heard the claim, then heard an explosion themselves.

“It could have been anything in there that blew, it could have been maybe a welding tank, it could have been a propane tank, it could have been tires going, we don’t really know. We didn’t find any evidence of a meth lab, we dismissed our hazmat team, we did call in extra companies due to the three structures burning, we didn’t want it to spread over onto the neighboring street, Busti,” said Peter Kertzie, Division Chief, Buffalo Fire Department.

Damage to the three buildings is estimated at $150,000. There were no reports of injuries.