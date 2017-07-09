Unyts requests urgent need for O-negative blood donors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In light of summer trauma across Western New York Hospitals, UNYTS is requesting blood donors to come forward.

Leaders with the local organization say there is a shortage of o-negative blood, the universal blood type.

Leaders say summer is a tough time for blood banks. More people are traveling which means they are more prone to accidents. But on the donor side, people are less likely to donate blood during the summer months. O-negative is especially needed in trauma situations where emergency room doctors can immediately jump in action.

Sarah Diina with UNYTS says, “If someone comes into an emergency room and there is an emergent situation, they may not always have time to type that patient; Which means figuring out what type of blood they have. This is when O negative blood comes in to action. They can transfuse O negative blood and potentially save that persons life. So, it’s so important we have a large supply of O-negative blood at all times.”

To learn how you can become a donor, visit the UNYTS website here.