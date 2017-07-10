24-year-old mother and 2-year-old child reported missing from Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 24-year-old mother and her 2-year-old child have been reported missing from Orleans County.

Alexandra L. Finnefrock, 24, was last seen 4 p.m. July 6 at her father’s residence on Fancher Road in Holley.

Finnefrock left with 2-and-a-half year old Joseph Theo Williams in a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla with unknown Florida license plates.

Finnefrock is 5’8″ tall, 120 lbs., with blond hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on her arms and legs.

Joseph is 38″ tall, 40 lbs., with curly brown hair and a birth mark on his chest.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s office believes Finnefrock may have been in the Rochester area the days following July 6. Her family has not heard from her since July 6.

Anyone with information on this case please call the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office at 585-589-5527 or Investigator Shannon Brett at 585-590-4158

 

