SEATTLE (WIVB) — Amazon Prime shoppers have special deals coming their way, starting Monday night.

That’s when the company will kick off its third annual “Prime Day.”

Amazon says it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours, beginning at 9 p.m.

Discounts will reportedly be offered on hundreds of thousands of items.

Buyers need to have an Amazon Prime membership, which costs about $100 per year.