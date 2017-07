CINCINNATI, OHIO (WIVB) – A Buffalo Bills defensive lineman has been arrested in his home state of Ohio on weapons charges.

Adolphus Washington, 24, was arrested Sunday outside of a waterpark in Sharonville, Ohio, around 10 p.m on a concealed weapon charge. Sharonville is outside of Cincinnati.

Washington was released after being booked on the charge. There’s no word on when he’s due in court.

Washington played for Ohio State before being drafted by the Bills in 2016.