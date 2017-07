“When it was dragging me, that was the slowest part. It felt like it went forever.”

The attack happened about 4 a.m. Sunday (3 a.m. ET) when the animal wandered into a part of the camp where several staff members were sleeping, a press release from the summer camp,which at the time of the attack was catering to preteens, said.

“Unprovoked, the bear proceeded to attack one staff member.”

The press release said that no campers were involved or in any danger. The wounded staffer was transported to Boulder for medical treatment. He has since been released, Churchill told KMGH.