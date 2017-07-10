Expectant mother loses baby after shooting at her gender reveal party in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OHIO (CBS) — Recorded 911 calls reflect chaos and confusion after a deadly shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio Saturday night that caused the expectant mother to lose her baby.
The injured included three young children and the expectant mother, who told local media she lost her baby after being shot in the leg.
WCPO-TV reports one caller told a dispatcher: “There’s a whole lot of people here shot.”
Colerain Township police say two gunmen opened fire at a house party held to reveal the gender of a pregnant woman’s unborn child. WKRC reporter Megan Moore spoke to the woman, who she said was on crutches after the incident.