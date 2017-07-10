Former North Park Branch Library on Delaware to become Italian-American Cultural Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The former North Park Branch Library on Delaware Avenue will be transformed into an Italian-American cultural center.

A developer will convert the former library, which has been closed over ten years, into a cultural center.

Former Buffalo mayor Anthony Masiello said Monday that he envisions the cultural center will contain pictures, art, and host presentations about Italian contributions.

The former library’s location, at Hertel Avenue and Delaware Avenue, traditionally has a significant Italian-American population.