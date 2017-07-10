Hawaii soldier arrested for alleged ties to terror group, FBI says

(CBS NEWS) – A soldier in Hawaii has been arrested for alleged ties to a terrorist group, the FBI said.

FBI officials identified the soldier to CBS News as 34-year-old Ikaika Erik Kang. CBS affiliate KGMB reports that Kang graduated from Kaiser High School in Honolulu. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu.

Kang was arrested on Saturday and is expected to appear in court on Monday afternoon, the FBI said. According to KGMB, Kang was the subject of a year-long investigation.

An official told the AP that the solder was arrested because of connections he had with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

