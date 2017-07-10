Jet ski operator charged after high-speed chase on Chautauqua Lake

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A jet ski operator from Orchard Park is facing a number of charges after authorities say he led them on a high-speed chase.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported incident on Chautauqua Lake Sunday afternoon, when they found Jason Schlemmer, 35, on a jet ski.

Schlemmer, who authorities say was involved in the incident, drove off at a high rate of speed after deputies say he failed to comply with them.

After driving off, The Sheriff’s office says Schlemmer’s jet ski was intercepted by a patrol boat in the north basin of the lake, but Schlemmer drove away again.

Authorities chased him for 15-20 minutes, but called off the chase after he went into an area of high traffic.

Following this, the Sheriff’s office received reports that Schlemmer was ejected from his jet ski. Deputies then took him into custody.

He was accused of Boating While Intoxicated, Reckless Operation, Leaving the Scene of a Boating Accident and two other charges.

Nobody was injured, and nothing was seriously damaged as the result of the first incident the Sheriff’s office responded to.