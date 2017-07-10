July 10 Slow Roll to include bike donation drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The July 10 Slow Roll will include a bike donation drive.

The donation drive will take place in a partnership with GObike Buffalo and the East Side Bike Club.

The ride will go through the Fruit Belt, Johnson and Broadway-Fillmore neighborhoods, as well as downtown.

Major streets will include Virginia, E. North, Jefferson, Genesee, Broadway, Sycamore, William and Ellicott.

Bicyclists can meet up at Futures Garden at 295 Carlton St. at 5:30 p.m. The ride will start an hour later.

After the ride, an after-party will take place at Futures Garden.