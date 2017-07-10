Lt. Gov. announces funding to complete restoration of Graycliff Estate

DERBY, N.Y. (WIVB) – An iconic piece of Western New York architecture is getting a huge boost as work continues to restore it to its full former glory.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday the state is providing $3.7 million to finish the restoration of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff property.

Over the last two decades, since the Graycliff Conservancy was formed to begin the restorations, there have been millions of dollars and countless volunteer hours invested. The new state funding will drive the project to the finish line.

The funding is part of the second phase of the Buffalo Billion initiative, which the Lt. Governor says strategically capitalizes on the assets of the region to create a return on investments. In this case, finishing the restoration of Graycliff is meant to make Western New York even more of a destination area for architecture-enthusiasts, bringing more tourism dollars into the area.

The Buffalo Billion II money will pay for the completion of interior renovations in both houses on the property. It will also fund major landscaping work and the creation of pedestrian access to the beach.

Graycliff Board of Directors President Charles Le Fevre says these projects will restore Graycliff to all of its former glory, when it was built in 1931 as a summer retreat for the Martin, for whom the Darwin Martin House in North Buffalo was also built.

The interior work is already underway on the property, with minor projects being completed during the busy summer season for visitors. The major projects will begin this fall.

Work on the landscape and the beach access should begin early next year.