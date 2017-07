BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Comedian Nick Offerman will perform at Shea’s this November.

The actor, writer and woodworker, known for playing Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation,” will be in Buffalo as part of his Full Bush tour.

His stand-up performance will take place on November 10.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Prices are not yet available.